MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend 17 Times, Stuffed Body in Storage Bin, Hid Her in Closet

Irene Torres, 24, was stabbed to death outside her family's Nashville home, police say

By
Published on February 17, 2023 02:47 PM
stabbing victim Irene Torres and suspect Dwayne Herelle
Irene Torres and Dwayne Herelle. Photo: Facebook

An MMA fighter has been accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death, then stuffing her body inside a storage bin before concealing her remains in his apartment closet, authorities say.

The Nashville Police Department announced the arrest of Dwayne Herelle, Jr., in connection with the death of Irene Torres.

Herelle, 28, is being held without bond on a single charge of murder, jail records indicate.

It's unclear if he retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charge.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Nashville Police Detective Derry Baltimore, citing surveillance footage and the investigation, alleged Herelle attacked Torres, 24, outside her family's home, after she returned from work around 1:30 a.m., on Jan. 28.

"They got into an argument, and he begins stabbing her and after stabbing her, he put her in the trunk of his car," Baltimore said, according to WKRN-TV.

During Torres' autopsy, Baltimore said the coroner determined although she exhibited defensive wounds, she "was stabbed in excess of 17 times."

Following the fatal attack, the victim's bloody pants and purse were allegedly disposed of in a dumpster behind a grocery store, but police say Herelle hid her remains in the closet of his Bellevue, Tenn., apartment, according to the outlet.

Police say they were led to his apartment after Torres' parents allegedly reviewed their home security footage, and saw Herelle drag their daughter away.

Torres' father confronted the suspect at his apartment, where Herelle allegedly told him his daughter was at a downtown hotel.

According to police, while en route to the hotel, Herelle allegedly confessed to Torres' dad that he fatally stabbed his daughter and that he still had her body.

"We went to the closet area, and I could see the victim inside of a clear tote, looked like she was wrapped in some type of comforter," Baltimore said, per WKRN.

A GoFundMe organized by Torres' sister alleges the victim "had suffered months of physical and emotional abuse during her relationship with Dwayne."

"On December 29, 2022, she made the brave decision to escape while Dwayne was working, and she returned to her parents' home in the middle of the night, terrified and exhausted," the page states.

The description continues, "While most 24-year-olds are planning their careers, and futures, and are optimistic about the world, Irene spent some of the last months of her young life abused, degraded, terrorized, and fearful. Irene showed immense bravery in leaving her abusive relationship and was so happy to start her new life with the support of her family, only to be hunted down in her front yard and brutally murdered, one month later."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

