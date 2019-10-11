MLB Pitcher Tased After Allegedly Crawling Through Doggy Door of Stranger's House

Image zoom Jacob Nix AP/Shutterstock

San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix has been arrested after allegedly climbing through the doogy door of a stranger’s house while he was drunk.

Peoria, Arizona police were called to a residence early Sunday morning by a woman who said her husband had caught a man attempting to enter their home, according to a police report obtained by CNN, ABC15 and 12News. Upon arrival, police learned that the husband had been woken up at 3:30 a.m. when he heard a sound coming from the doggy door in the couple’s bedroom.

He told police he saw a flashlight shining through the door and a man, later identified as Nix, trying to crawl through. Thinking fast, the husband kicked Nix, 23, in the face and asked his wife to get his gun. She gave him a Taser gun, which the man used to strike Nix in the back.

A second suspect on the scene allegedly attempted to grab Nix through the door from the home’s backyard. He was later identified as Thomas Cosgrove. After the incident, the pair allegedly tried to flee the area.

Speaking to police, Nix said he and Cosgrove had been out that night and dropped off by a rideshare at a house he believed to be his home. He said he couldn’t remember how he got into the backyard and that he usually enters through the front door. He confirmed that none of his home’s doors have doggy doors.

“This is my fault — I can’t blame alcohol, but I was inebriated,” Nix told police.

Nix was drafted to the Padres in 2018, according to MLB.com. In the spring, Nix was injured and in October he was assigned to the Peoria Javelinas, an Arizona Fall League team.

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona,” the San Diego Padres said in a statement on Twitter. “We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.”

Both Nix and Cosgrove have been charged with criminal trespassing, according to Macripoa County court records. Attorney information was not available Friday.