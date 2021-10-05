Body Found in Orlando Confirmed to Be Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano by Medical Examiner

The body of Miya Marcano was found on Saturday in a wooded area near an apartment complex almost 18 miles west of her home in Orlando

A body found in a wooded area in Orlando over the weekend has been positively identified as Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old college student who went missing late last month.

"A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021 has been identified as Miya Marcano," Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said in a statement provided to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff's Office," Stephany added.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Marcano, a sophomore at Valencia College, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked in the leasing office.

On Saturday, authorities discovered remains they believed belonged to Marcano while searching an area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums, an apartment complex located almost 18 miles west of her home, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.

Detectives were led to the apartment complex by the phone records of the now-deceased prime suspect Armando Caballero, who was found dead by suicide on Sept. 27. Records showed that Caballero, 27, was in the area for around 20 minutes between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the day Marcano disappeared.

Investigators believe Caballero — who worked maintenance at the complex where Marcano lived — had expressed a romantic interest in the college student before she vanished, but was repeatedly rebuffed.

"I think that it is a situation where someone had developed a romantic interest," Mina said at a press briefing last week. "Obviously, Miya wasn't interested. We are still trying to investigate all the circumstances behind this and what exactly happened regarding her disappearance."

Prior to his death, Caballero told detectives that he last saw Marcano at work around 3 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to Mina. Authorities believe Caballero snuck into Marcano's apartment before she got off work.

"We now know that a maintenance-issued master key FOB, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Miya's apartment on Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.," Mina said. "This would have been about 30 minutes before she finished her shift at the apartment complex."

Marcano's family became concerned for the teen when she never boarded her flight to Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24. "Her last response was at the 5 o'clock hour and that was it," her father, Marlon Marcano, previously told PEOPLE. "Her phone was off since then."

"She had an hour left for work," recalled Marlon, who was flying into Fort Lauderdale from Los Angeles. "I told her I loved her, and text me when she got off of work. I will still be flying. She replied back 'love you too,' and that was it."

Marcano's previously said that the family found signs of struggle in her apartment, noting that the bedroom was found in "disarray" with jewelry on the floor and the bed unmade. The family also said that blood was found in the area.

An arrest warrant for Caballero had been issued before authorities found him dead at his apartment in Seminole County.