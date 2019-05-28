A 19-year-old MIT student driving home with her little sister this weekend was killed in a head-on collision by driver suspected of being intoxicated.

Aliza Akhtar was home for the summer from MIT when she died Saturday, ABC7, News12 and NJ.com report.

Shortly before midnight, Akhtar was driving home in Old Bridge, New Jersey, with her 15-year-old sister when an alleged drunk driver crossed the double lines and hit her car head on.

The suspect, Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot but was stopped by police as he walked away. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, NJ.com reports.

Both Akhtar and her sister had to be cut out from the vehicle, NJ.com reports. Akhtar was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her sister survived the crash.

Akhtar was home for the summer after recently finishing her freshman year at MIT. Prior to enrolling at MIT, she was offered full scholarships to both MIT and Yale University.

Her family told ABC7 she had a bright future ahead of her.

“She was very passionate about women’s issues. Children’s issues. I don’t know what she would’ve ended up doing. It would’ve been impactful,” Akhtar’s sister, Sameen Akhtar, told ABC7.

Akhtar had even talked about starting a scholarship fund to help other students, her family said. They are now planning to carry out her wish in her memory.

Tsytsenia is also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, assault by auto and driving while intoxicated.

It is unclear if he has an attorney or if he has entered a plea to the charges against him.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is urged to call police at 732-721-5600.