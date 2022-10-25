Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'

Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16

By
Published on October 25, 2022 01:27 PM
Misty Brockman
Photo: GoFundMe

Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month.

Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42.

"The ME's office preliminary ruling on this case is a murder-suicide," Foreman says.

Just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers were called to N.E. 48th St. and Randolph Road in regard to a "medical nature unknown," Foreman says.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by people just north of the intersection. The people directed the officers back into the woods where officers located two victims suffering from apparent trauma. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene.

A GoFundMe launched by friend CeeJae Coberley last Friday described Brockman as the mother of five "beautiful young boys."

"She was taken in a senseless act of violence that makes our hearts bleed in agony," Coberley wrote on the website.

