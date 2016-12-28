Who Killed Missy Bevers? Reward Increases as Church Slaying of Fitness Instructor Remains Unsolved

It has been eight months since the body of a 45-year-old Texas fitness instructor was found mysteriously punctured to death inside a church during the early morning hours.

Without any new information in the death of Terri “Missy” Bevers, police have increased the reward to $50,000 for anything that leads to an arrest. Two anonymous donors contributed $15,000 each to the original $20,000 reward, the Dallas Morning News reports.

“Despite the concerted efforts of many talented investigative personnel, much remains unknown about exactly what happened that morning on April 18th, or why,” Kevin Johnson, assistant chief of the Midlothian Police Department, said in October.

Investigators do know this: Early that April day, Bevers entered the Creekside Church in Midlothian, Texas, to prepare for her Camp Gladiator fitness class. At about 4:15 a.m., surveillance video shows an unidentified suspect covered in tactical gear and carrying a hammer inside the church. When students began arriving at 5 a.m., they found Bevers’ lifeless body.

Authorities have not confirmed if the suspect is male or female. But Bevers’ husband, Brandon, believes his wife knew her killer.

“I still think whoever this person was knew my wife and had a motive,” Brandon told PEOPLE in May. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Terri "Missy" Bevers

No arrests have been made — which has been frustrating for Marsha Tucker, Missy’s mother-in-law.

“I thought for sure that in the first three weeks, they were just waiting to get some testing back,” Tucker told PEOPLE in July. “I was very disappointed when I realized they have no clue. I absolutely fell apart. I was furious, more or less.”

Assistant Chief Johnson tells PEOPLE the investigation remains active and ongoing. “If we need to spend the time on it for months to come, we have the people to work on it for months to come,” he said in July.

During their investigation, police discovered through search warrants that Missy was dealing with “an ongoing financial and marital struggle,” and that she’d sent “flirtatious and familiar” messages to someone else. But after looking into that revelation as a possible motive, “the love-triangle thing is not really panning out so far,” Johnson said this summer.

That meant investigators were exploring the option that the crime was “an untargeted type of hit,” which greatly opened up the field of suspects — that it could be someone Missy knew or it could not. And while Johnson said in July he would not officially eliminate anyone as a suspect, Missy’s family was not a “focus of the investigation.”

“We’re confident there will be some resolution to the case,” Johnson tells PEOPLE.

Tucker said she is still focused on the truth. In November, Missy’s friends and family celebrated her with an inaugural 5K in her memory, according to the Morning News.

“This changed our lives forever, so it’s too big to be closed,” Tucker said. “But all I want to get out of it is some peace. And some justice.”

Anyone with information on Missy’s death is asked to call Midlothian police at 972-775-7624.

• With reporting by ADAM CARLSON