Police Say Missing Mo. Woman Was Fatally Shot in a Cemetery — and Man and Woman Are Charged

Two people have been arrested in Missouri following the shooting death of 32-year-old Amanda Johnston, whose body was found Saturday — days after she was reported missing.

PEOPLE confirms with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that Jerry Asbell, Jr., 29, and Jessica Ellsworth, 37, both of Monroe City, were arrested Saturday after Johnston's death on Wednesday.

Johnston was reported missing Thursday, and police issued an alert, indicating she could be in danger.

A friend found signs of forced entry at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

Asbell has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Meanwhile, Ellsworth is charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Investigators allege Asbell shot Johnston Wednesday morning at around 3:11 a.m. in the St. Jude Cemetery in Monroe City.

A motive has not been discussed.

Johnston's remains were recovered Saturday morning in northern Pike County, according to police.

Johnston went missing Wednesday. Sgt. Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that at 1 p.m. that day, the Monroe City Police Department was called to Johnston's house.

Both suspects are being held without bond.