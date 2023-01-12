Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman is Charged

The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 12, 2023 01:12 PM
emma adams
Emma Adams. Photo: Boone County Sheriff's Office

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home.

On Tues., Jan. 10, around 5:30 pm, campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since 11:30 pm the day before.

Dorm cameras showed the missing student entering a ride-share vehicle outside his building around 10:40 pm Monday, KATV reports.

Uber provided officers with the last known address the victim had traveled to, KATV reports. This led police to a residence on Bentley Court, where they found "unidentifiable human remains" smoldering outside, a Columbia Police Department statement says.

After being questioned at the scene, Emma Adams, 20, was arrested. Adams has since been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, according to the Columbia PD's statement.

Adams was asleep at the time police arrived at the house, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by the Columbia Missourian. She let them onto the property, where officers found the smoldering remains burning in her outdoor fire pit, the probable cause statement reportedly says: "The human body was smoldering, and an odor of what (was) described to be burning flesh was present."

Cops also allegedly found blood stains leading from the house to a parked vehicle outside Adams' residence.

Adams denied previously knowing the victim, and when questioned about what had transpired, she allegedly told police she stabbed the person in self-defense because he was "beating" her, the Missourian reports.

Police have not yet identified the victim, though the police's statement said they "have a good idea" of who the burned body is.

Adams is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, ABC 17 News reports.

It's unclear whether she has retained a lawyer or issued a plea to the charges against her.

Columbia Police thanked "members of the community for coming forward with information on this case," and encouraged anyone else with information to contact 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

