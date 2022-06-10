Missouri Woman Allegedly Strangled Dog, Burned Body as a Sacrifice
A Missouri woman has allegedly confessed to killing a dog and burning the animal's remains in a fire pit.
Online court records confirm that Brianna Lingo, 29, has been charged with felony counts of stealing an animal and animal abuse.
Lingo will be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. today, at which time she will likely be asked to enter pleas to the charges.
Officers from the Moberly Police Department arrested Lingo early Thursday morning, after her mother called 911 asking for assistance, reports KMIZ-TV, KRCG-TV, and KOMU-TV, who all obtained the criminal complaint against her.
During the call, Lingo's mother told officials her daughter killed her dog — a terrier mix — as part of a ritualistic sacrifice, the complaint states, per the outlets.
Police arrived at Lingo's mother's home and were led to the dog's body, which had been burned in a fire pit in a shared courtyard.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Authorities allege Lingo admitted killing the dog — both when they first showed up at the home, and then back at the police station, after she was read her rights.
Lingo allegedly told detectives she strangled and then burned the dog.
Lingo is in custody on a $15,000 cash bond.