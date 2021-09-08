Missouri Woman, 46, Allegedly Cut Neck of 6-Year-Old Boy, Who Survived Violent Attack: Reports

The attack reportedly happened on Aug. 27, and the child suffered an 8-inch laceration on the front of his neck, requiring surgery

A Missouri woman allegedly cut the neck of a 6-year-old boy, who survived the attack last month.

According to KMOV, 46-year-old Natalia Jacquemin of St. Peters, Missouri, was arrested in connection to Aug. 27 attack on the boy, allegedly leaving the child with an 8-inch-long laceration on his neck. He survived the violence and underwent surgery after, the outlet reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whether Jacquemin is related to the victim has not been disclosed.

Jacquemin is being held on $2 million bond, according to KMOV, as she's being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether Jacquemin has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

Per court documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, authorities allege that Jacquemin told responding officers: "I slit his throat. ... I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck."

"I just wanted him to rest in peace," she said, according to police.