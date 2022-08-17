Mo. Woman Accused of Killing Husband in His Sleep Leaves Note and Vanishes While Out on Pre-Trial Bond

A Missouri woman accused of killing her husband has vanished while out on pretrial bond.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was out on bond awaiting a murder trial in connection with the death of 51-year-old Harold Lee Wynn. According to a press release from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office Wynn failed to check in as part of her conditional pre-trial release.

As part of her bond conditions, Wynn was staying with her mother in Pea Ridge, Ark. She has not been seen for several days.

Wynn is accused of shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept in their fifth-wheel camper on November 16, 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Joplin Globe, Wynn claimed that she was sleeping next to her husband when she was awoken by the sound of a gunshot, as well as something "brushing" her face. She allegedly called 911 and reported the shooting.

But authorities believe that Wynn was the shooter. A .40 caliber pistol was found between the pillows on the bed. Police arrested her the same day of the shooting and charged her with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

She has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Information about her attorney was not immediately available.

The couple's two children were sleeping in the camper as well. They were unharmed.

McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson told KOAM that Wynn left a note before vanishing.

Now, authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding Wynn. "Please be on the lookout for Dawn Wynn," the McDonald County Sheriff's press release says.

"She should be considered dangerous and could be armed," the statement continues.

Anyone with information regarding Wynn's whereabouts is urged to call the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4318.