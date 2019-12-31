Missouri Teen Who Vanished After Getting into Vehicle Is Found Dead in Rural Home 10 Days Later

Image zoom Mackenna Milhon Greene County Sheriff's Office

The body of a missing 19-year-old woman has been found outside a home in Springfield, Missouri, and police have deemed the death “suspicious.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are handling the death of Mackenna Milhon as a homicide.

Milhon’s remains were found Monday, 10 days after her family reported her missing.

Police do not believe she has any ties to anyone living in the home behind which she was found.

“This is a horrible tragedy, especially during the Christmas season, our detectives are working closely with [Springfield Police] to determine the events that lead to Mackenna’s death, our prayers are with the family,” Sheriff Jim Arnott told reporters outside the home Monday.

Arnott said the investigation was being handled as a homicide for now.

“We’ll work backwards from there and hopefully have some answers here shortly,” he added.

Milhon was last seen on Dec. 20 getting into a black vehicle at the Kum and Go convenience store in Springfield.

Detectives have been working the case ever since.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have any information about suspicious activity in the area within the last few days, and ask that people contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 829-6230.