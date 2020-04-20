'One of a Kind' Missouri Teen Who Made Coworkers Laugh Is Fatally Shot, Suspect at Large

Image zoom Facebook

Carieal Doss was one of those teens who always had a smile on her face.

The 18-year-old senior at Parkway West High School in St. Louis was known for her quick wit and infectious laugh, both at school and at the McDonalds where she worked part-time. She planned to attend Illinois State University to play basketball, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Doss’s life was cut short on Tuesday when she was found shot on a St. Louis sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

For days, authorities could not identify her body. After two days of searching, they released photos of the clothes she was wearing: olive-green pants and red-and-white Nikes. Tips began to flood in, and authorities finally learned Doss’s identify.

The teen’s family is devastated by their sudden loss.

“Carieal’s smile was infectious and she had a bright vibrant spirit about her,” her mother’s cousin, Aja Owens, wrote in a statement. “It would be nice if the community didn’t remember her as the ‘Jane Doe’ with the olive green pants, red-and-white sneakers. She was loved. She had family. She belonged to us. Her life was senselessly taken, so the blame is not [on] her her family who adored her, but, on whomever took her life when really, it was just beginning.”

In an interview with KSDK-TV, Owens added, “Her personality was one of a kind. She loved to joke and laugh with friends and her family.”

Those who worked with Doss also expressed sadness at her death. “She was a pleasure to be around,” Sabrina Brewer, her manager at McDonald’s, tells KSDK. “She always had you laughing.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not made any arrests in her shooting, and have not yet identified a suspect. According to local reports, investigators don’t believe Doss was killed in the same place that her body was found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). There is a reward.