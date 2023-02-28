Missouri Pastor Says He Stopped Potential Armed Robbery During Church by Praying for Suspects

"We believe they were intending to rob us, do some harm," pastor Marquaello Futrell said of the group who entered his church service on Feb. 12

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on February 28, 2023 01:04 PM
Missouri pastor. https://www.facebook.com/acnhfc/videos. All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church/Facebook
Photo: All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church/Facebook

Missouri Pastor Marquaello Futrell did the unthinkable during a recent church service — he stopped a group of alleged would-be armed robbers without even stopping his preaching.

On Feb. 12 at the All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church in Ferguson, Mo., a group of four masked people entered the church about halfway through the service, according to a live streamed video of the Mass shared on the church's Facebook.

Futrell, a former police officer, told local NBC affiliate 5 On Your Side that he first saw a man coming into the church carrying two bags and speaking to the church's director of children services.

"I immediately just had the hairs on the back of my neck [stand up]. I'm like, 'OK, something's about to happen,'" he said, according to local NBC affiliate 5 On Your Side.

After that, Futrell saw the four masked people enter.

"Me being a former police officer, I immediately noticed their waistbands, I'm like, 'There's something there,'" he told 5 On Your Side.

Futrell told FOX News' Laura Ingraham that the group remained in the church for about 20 minutes.

"We believe that they were up to no good," Futrell said. "I just had that instinct, and I just started maneuvering while trying to conduct service to keep the people calm."

"We believe they were intending to rob us, do some harm," Futrell said. "But we believe God is the greatest power and we cannot be defeated."

He said that while some of the congregants were aware of what was happening — at one point, he asked all congregants to lift their hands and pray together for the masked group — some had no idea. In the video of the service, Futrell mentioned his history as a cop to make them aware of his understanding of the situation.

He told Ingraham that the masked people "knew that they were being recorded," and he had his "media team" focus the cameras — which were recording and livestreaming the service — on them.

"I had those instincts, I engaged them, and we prayed for them," Futrell said.

Futrell told 5 On Your Side the masked people didn't harm anyone — saying he believed they "felt the power of God" before they left.

The congregation was "thankful to God, thankful to me and our team for protection" Futrell told Ingraham.

"Many of the congregants were just thankful that I was able to navigate them through that process with the help of the Holy Spirit — the Holy Ghost," he said.

The Ferguson Police Department confirmed to 5 On Your Side that four men left the church and drove away in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows. Police are searching for them.

