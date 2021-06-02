Gabriella Curry was playing on the sidewalk at a high school in Columbia when former officer Andria Heese struck and killed her

Missouri Officer Who Accidentally Killed Girl, 4, While Driving Cruiser onto Sidewalk Pleads Guilty

The Missouri police officer who killed a 4-year-old girl when she pulled her cruiser onto a sidewalk has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the child's death.

On Tuesday, Andria Heese, 29, the Columbia officer who had originally been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Gabriella Curry, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of careless and imprudent driving, KRCG, KOMU and ABC17 report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The state will ask for a sentence of 180 days in jail and two years' probation, Heese's attorney Donald Weaver told KOMU.

Prosecutors would not object to Heese being released from probation after one year if all terms and conditions are met, her lawyer told KOMU.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Heese, a five-year veteran of the department, was working the traffic detail at Battle High School on Jan. 4, 2019, the day of the tragedy.

The little girl had gone to work with her mother, who was a bus driver, the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

At about 4 p.m., Gabriella was playing on the sidewalk when Heese tried to maneuver her patrol car onto the sidewalk so she could monitor the afternoon school buses near the front of the high school, the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

After she struck the child, Heese, another officer, and school personnel tried to save her, giving her immediate medical care, the Columbia Police Department said at the time.

Gabriella later died at the hospital.

In May 2019, the city of Columbia settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Gabriella's parents, Aaron and Cheyenne Curry, for $3.4 million, KOMU reports. Columbia Public Schools also agreed to pay the family a $125,000 settlement, ABC17 reports.

Heese was placed on administrative leave in 2019, KOMO reported at the time.