Mo. Mother Said Son, 3, Was Hit by a Car — but Death Was Ruled Homicide and Mom Is Under Investigation
Emmanuel Ware recently celebrated a birthday
The mother of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware is under investigation following his sudden death.
A statement from St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirms that Ware died on Dec. 10. The boy recently celebrated a birthday.
Police initially responded to the scene after receiving reports of a fatal hit-and-run.
"Upon arrival, officers and firefighters located the victim unconscious and not breathing, suffering from bruises throughout his body and being carried by his mother," reads the statement. "EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased."
The investigation into Emmanuel's death continues, but coroners have labeled it a "homicide."
Ware's mother, Shanice Moore, allegedly told police she had left her son with her boyfriend, who is not Emmanuel's father, before returning several hours later to find her son unconscious.
Her boyfriend allegedly told her that Emmanuel had been hit by a car, per the police.
Emmanuel's aunt, Lawanda Moore, told KTVI that members of the family doubt the boy was struck by a car.
"I just want whatever happened to him to come to light and for him to get justice," she said.
Police have not yet filed criminal charges in this case.
Anyone who may have any information about Emmanuel's death is urged to call the St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.