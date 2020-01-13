Missouri Mother Charged With Smothering Deaths of Newborn Twins

Image zoom Maya Caston St. Louis County Police Department/AP/Shutterstock

Formal charges were filed this weekend in Missouri against a 25-year-old mother accused of smothering her newborn twins to death soon after their births.

PEOPLE confirms that the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Maya Caston with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

The charges were filed on Sunday. Caston has been in police custody since Wednesday, when the bodies of the two babies were found inside her St. Louis residence.

According to investigators, Caston allegedly gave birth to the twins — a boy and a girl — and then used a towel and a blanket to cover their mouths and noses.

Police contend the babies were born and died between January 6 and January 8.

The charges allege that Caston called 911 on Wednesday to report the children had been stillborn, but authorities determined the babies had been carried to full term and were not stillborn.

An alleged motive has not been outlined by detectives.

Caston has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her.

Information on her lawyer, if she has one, was unavailable Monday morning.