Missouri Mom, 47, Mysteriously Vanishes on Mother's Day: 'We Suspect Foul Play'

Echo Lloyd has been missing since May 10, and has none of her personal belongings with her

A Missouri mom has been missing since Mother’s Day, leaving her family – and investigators – desperately searching for any clue as to what happened to her.

Echo Lloyd, 47, who lives in the Forthview area of Edwards, was believed to have been last seen at the Dollar General in Climax Springs on May 10.

“She wouldn’t just walk away from her family,” Lloyd’s daughter, Kelsey Smith, told local NBC affiliate KY3.

“My son was just one month old when she disappeared. She loves her grandbabies. She’d never leave us, and she’d never leave her grandbabies.”

Smith realized that her mother was missing from her home on May 15.

“NOTHING missing but her keys, her pistol, & her medications,” Smith wrote on a GoFundMe Team Fundraiser on Nov. 30 asking for donations to help in the search for her mother.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department started an investigation.

"She’s on several medications that she does not have with her, nor does she have her billfold or her cell,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox told KY3. “She is absolutely missing without a trace.”

Lloyd hasn’t used her phone or her credit cards since she vanished, KY3 reports.

“We don’t feel that she decided to leave her life or is gone of her own free will,” her cousin, Mary Dubray, told KY3. “We feel as the family, there is definitely foul play involved. It’s devastating.”

Smith told NBC’s Dateline that the last time she spoke to her mother was on May 9.

On May 10, Smith drove to Edwards to bring Lloyd a Mother’s Day card and flowers, but left them on the porch because her mother wasn’t home, she told Dateline.

Smith tried calling her mother, who uncharacteristically hadn’t called her.

“It was just odd,” Smith told Dateline. “When the house phone went to voicemail, I knew something wasn’t right.”

On May 15, Smith drove to her mother’s house to try to find out what was going on.

“I started banging on the front door and the back,” she told Dateline. “I was banging on the whole house, hoping she was inside and that she’d hear me. But no one was there.”

Becoming more concerned about her mother, Smith said she broke into the house.

“I could tell someone else had been there -- someone, but not my mother,” she told Dateline. “It wasn’t ransacked, but there was a pile of trash… and food with mold. That’s not like my mother at all. She’s OCD. She wouldn’t have left the house like this.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She found her mother’s cigarettes, purse, and wallet with her ID and a little cash, she told Dateline.

She also found a Walmart receipt from May 10 bearing her mother’s signature, she said.

“What I couldn’t find was my mom’s cell phone, her medications, her pistol and her car keys,” Smith Dateline. “I called the police right away.”

Smith and Dubray are doing everything they can to help bring Lloyd home, including setting up the “Bring Echo Home” Facebook page and a website, www.bringechohome.com.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse has also included information about Lloyd’s disappearance on its website.

They are also offering a reward of $7,000 for any information about Lloyd’s whereabouts.

Lloyd has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet-4-inches tall, and weighs between 100 and 110 pounds.

She has a tattoo that says ‘Let it Be’ with birds on her forearm, KY3 reports.

She also has the names of her four children, Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn, and Kylie, tattooed on her wrist, KY3 reports.

“You want to hold on to hope that she is safe,” Smith told Dateline. “But after so many months, it’s really hard to keep that hope alive. But we’re never going to stop fighting for her.”