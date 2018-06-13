'I'm Sorry ... I'm About to Die': Mom Carjacked and Killed in Front of 3 Kids While Taking Them to Summer Program

A teen has been arrested in the carjacking shooting death of a Missouri mom who died in front of her three children while taking them to a summer day care program, reports say.

Porsha Owens, 28, was preparing to take her children, ages 3 to 8, to the program at 7:15 Monday when an 18-year-old suspect allegedly approached her, St. Louis County police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The suspect — whose name has not been released — allegedly pulled up his shirt to cover his face and demanded Owens’ keys, money and purse. Police say that after fatally shooting Owens, he allegedly fled the scene after her car failed to start, according to the newspaper.

Officials from the St. Louis County Police Department were expected to issue warrants today against the 18-year-old currently in custody, Sgt. Shawn McGuire told the newspaper. He said more details would be released when the prosecutor files charges.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach the St. Louis County Police Department were unsuccessful.

Owens’ cousin Keon King told local TV station WFMY that her oldest son stayed with his dying mother until an ambulance arrived.

According to King, the oldest son relayed to him that after she was shot, Owens looked up and said, “I’m sorry. I think I’m about to die.”

King added, “She didn’t have any chance. It apparently happened so quickly.”

Owens was a safety officer at the Riverview Gardens School District, which released a statement.

“Officer Owens was a treasured member of the RGSD family, who worked diligently to build positive relationships with scholars and staff,” reads the statement, which was posted to Facebook.

Owens family has created a GoFundMe page to help her three children.