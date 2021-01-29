The victim had 1-year-old twins with her alleged killer

Mo. Mom Is Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Children's Dad, Who Emerged From House Saying: 'Call 911'

Authorities in Missouri have arrested a 38-year-old man, alleging he fatally stabbed his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend — and mother of his children — in the basement of his parents' Overland home.

Online records confirm that Christopher Faris was charged this week with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on $500,000 cash bond, and it was unclear Friday if he had entered pleas to the charges or was represented by an attorney who could comment on his arrest.

Faris, according to a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which cites police, allegedly murdered Crystal Lynn McCandless on Tuesday.

The fatal wound, an autopsy revealed, was delivered to McCandless' neck.

Overland Police Chief Andy Mackey spoke to the paper, and said that McCandless and Faris had been a couple that had children together. Those children were not present for the killing.

Officers were dispatched to Faris' parents' residence when witnesses called 911 moments after Faris came running outside, asking that someone "Call 911 — we're dying."

They allegedly found Faris in the basement, kneeling over McCandless' unresponsive body. A box cutter and knife were located nearby.

Faris had cut his own wrists and neck, say police. Those self-inflicted injuries were minor.

The mother-of-four lived in nearby St. Ann with her children. She and Faris were parents to 1-year-old fraternal twins. McCandless had two other daughters, ages 13 and 10, the Post-Dispatch reports.

One of McCandless' sisters, Jessica McCandless, spoke to the paper, and said Crystal had said Christopher repeatedly called her that day, trying to get her to come over even though she had broken up with him.

"She was friends with everyone, very outgoing," Jessica McCandless said. "Our family was not very fond of him. We did try to express that to Crystal. I think she felt the same way, too."