Terri Bankhead, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter, Da'Nilya, were found dead around 3 p.m. Wednesday in their St. Louis home

Mo. Mom, 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Tied to Bed and Fatally Shot: 'Too Much for Anyone to Bear'

St. Louis police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the deaths of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were fatally shot inside their apartment.

Terri Bankhead, 27, and her daughter, Da'Nilya, were found shot to death and tied to a bed, KMOV4 reports.

Bankhead's mother found her daughter and granddaughter around 3 p.m. Wednesday after she couldn't get a hold of Bankhead and drove to their St. Louis home.

"We are very early in the investigation," St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said at a news conference Aug. 11. "This is very tragic. I am asking the community to assist the police department in this investigation so we can hold any and everybody accountable for this very tragic situation."

Hayden wouldn't comment on whether the shootings were targeted.

Bankhead's cousin Sha'Greggria Brown told KMOV4 that Bankhead was a single mother "who should've been a stand-up comedian."

"Growing up with Shug it was never a dull moment, like you're gonna laugh the entire time," she said, referring to Bankhead. "If didn't nobody have no money and Shug did, we all had some. That's the type of person she is. She is so giving. She's fun to be around. She's down for her friends, she was very loyal. When I got the news I was like 'why, like I don't understand, come on Shug.'"

Hayden said the neighborhood where the shooting happened wasn't on police radar for crime "but right now we're trying to work with neighbors or anybody else who can provide information to us."

Brown said the community needs to stand up and take control of the community.

"It's an 8-year-old that was just murdered and tied up in your community," she said. "We need to stand up and take control of our community. Do something better, everyone just do something. Something needs to be done," Brown said. "Everyone feels like they need to move out of town for a better life and this is where we grew up at."

"It's just too much for anyone to bear," Hayden said, "so we're asking the community to assist us and provide us with information."