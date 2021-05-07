"We're finally getting some justice," Breiana Ray's brother said

Mo. Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Son, Former Girlfriend and Ex’s Mother

A St. Louis man who killed his infant, his ex-girlfriend and her mother will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Eric Lawson was sentenced to life in prison for the 2012 murders of his 10-month-old son Aiden, his ex-girlfriend Breiana Ray, 22, and her mother Gwendolyn Ray, 50, the Associated Press reports. Lawson was convicted of their murders days earlier.

According to authorities, on May 5, 2012, Lawson went to his ex-girlfriend's home and shot her and her mother in the head, killing them. He then set two fires in the apartment and locked the front door as he left, trapping Aiden and Breiana Ray's 3-year-old daughter inside.

Aiden crawled to his mother as the fire spread, and was found dead in her arms. The 3-year-old girl suffered from smoke inhalation but survived.

Afterward, Lawson went home, changed his clothes and began "sexting" with a woman while firefighters worked at the scene of his crimes, Assistant Attorney General Christine Krug told jurors, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Eric Lawson Eric Lawson | Credit: St. Louis Police

The case took nine years to get to trial due to multiple setbacks including two jurors testing positive for COVID-19, jury selection issues and personnel changes on both the state and defense legal teams, according to the Post-Dispatch.

After the sentencing Thursday, Gwendolyn Ray's brother told the Post-Dispatch his family was pleased with the jury's decision.