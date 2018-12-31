Missouri Man Charged With 'Chilling' Deaths of His Girlfriend, Her 2 Kids and Her Mother

Investigators have yet to discuss a possible motive behind the shooting deaths of a Missouri woman, her two small children, and her 61-year-old mother — but they have arrested a suspect on numerous criminal charges.

On Saturday evening, Richard Darren Emery, 46, allegedly killed Kate Katsen, the 39-year-old woman he had been dating for a little over a year, along with her two kids, Zoe Kasten, 8, and Jonathan Kasten, 10, according to police.

Officers rushed to the horrific scene in St. Charles, Missouri, after receiving a 911 call concerning an active shooter that had been made from within the house.

Once inside the home, authorities found the three bodies along with the body of Kate’s mother, Jane Moeckel.

Before discovering the bodies, police say, they saw Emery enter his truck and drive off. They later caught up to him, and ordered him out of the vehicle. Instead, they allege he fired eight times upon police before fleeing into nearby woods.

Hours later, he was found — covered in blood — inside a convenience store. He allegedly resisted officers’ efforts and was shot twice before being placed in handcuffs.

At a Sunday press conference, police did not identify the caller but said that screams and multiple shots could be heard in audio of the 911 call, which was described as “chilling.”

Emery said nothing at his arraignment on Monday. He faces 15 counts, including murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, assault in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree.

Moeckel was staying with her daughter, according to police, and recovering from a recent hip operation.

Emery has not entered pleas to the charges he faces and does not have an attorney of record.

He remains in custody without bail.

Richard Darren Emery St. Charles Police Department

While being interviewed at the hospital, Emery apparently inquired about the officers he shot at. He did not ask about his four alleged victims, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been established to cover funeral costs for Kate Kasten, her children, and her mother.