Missouri Man Killed His Wife and In-Laws Because They Wouldn't Leave His Home

Jesse Huy will serve three consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole

By Steve Helling
Published on January 16, 2023 05:06 PM
Jesse Huy
Photo: Greene County, Missouri Jail

A Missouri Man will spend the rest of his life in prison after authorities say that he killed his wife and her parents after his in-laws refused to leave his home.

Jesse Huy had previously pleaded guilty to killing his wife, 48-year-old Tonya Huy and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler, in March 2021. He was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder.

On Friday, a judge handed down the strictest sentence possible. Huy will serve three consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to online court documents viewed by PEOPLE, Huy told police investigators that his wife's parents had come to help her recover from back surgery. As the visit dragged on, Huy began to grow tired and impatient with having them in the house.

"I felt intruded on, I felt disrespected," Huy allegedly told detectives, the Associated Press reports. "I went outside, got my gun, and shot all three victims in under a minute."

All three victims were shot in the head as they sat at the kitchen table.

After he shot his family members, Huy allegedly called 911 and reported the murders.

The 911 dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. According to court testimony, Huy responded by saying, "well, they wouldn't leave. I've been waiting for a week for them to leave. I've had enough." Huy then told the dispatcher that he wouldn't resist the deputies when they arrested him.

Huy, now 50, was supposed to face trial in October. Moments before opening arguments, he changed his plea to guilty. He was remanded to jail until his formal sentencing.

Attorneys for Huy say they have no intention to appeal his conviction.

