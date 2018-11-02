Missouri Man, 20, Who'd Been Shaken as Baby Dies — and Dad Who Shook Him Is Charged with Murder

A Missouri man who spent almost a decade in prison for brutally shaking his six-week old son in 1998 was indicted for murder this week after his son, now 20, died of related complications, PEOPLE confirms.

Olin Shane Tannery, 39, pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of Dominic Jordan Pittsenbarger, who died on April 13, 2018.

Tannery was taken into custody Wednesday, one day after he was indicted by a Clay County grand jury. He is being held in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Tannery pleaded guilty in August 1999 to attempted first-degree assault for the Feb. 20, 1998 attack on Dominick, who was then six-weeks old.

He received a 13-year sentence and was released from prison in 2007, according to the Kansas City Star.

According to an Excelsior Springs Police Department probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE, Dominick was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital after being shaken. He suffered rib fractures, a compression fracture of a vertebra, subdural bleeding and serious head injuries consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

At the time, Tannery told police that he shook the boy because he couldn’t get him to be quiet.

“He then picked up the victim, squeezed him very hard, shook him very hard, then threw him down,” the police statement said.

Dominick survived and was diagnosed with severe retinal bleeding with severe permanent brain damage. He was later adopted by Wendell Pittsenbarger.

“I love that boy and still miss him dearly,” Pittsenbarger told the Kansas City Star after his death. “I think about him all of the time.”

In his obituary, Dominick was described as a 2017 graduate of Smithville High School who enjoyed wheeling around the house in his wheelchair, shooting baskets, playing with fire trucks, watching Sesame Street and going to school.

Tannery’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 20.