Missouri Man Convicted for Shooting Amazon Driver Over Disabled Parking Spot

The Amazon driver was paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the back

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 17, 2023 09:53 AM
Larry Thomlison, 70, guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of driver Jaylen Walker, who was 21 at the time. Walker, who worked for an Amazon contractor, was paralyzed from the waist down
Photo: KSDK News/Youtube

A man who shot an Amazon delivery driver in an argument over a disabled parking space has been convicted.

Larry Thomlison of St. Charles in Missouri was found guilty on Monday of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the Associated Press reported.

Thomlison, 70, shot Jaylen Walker, 21, on March 5, 2019. The victim was left paralyzed from the waist down, according to Fox 2.

During the incident, Walker's delivery van was parked in a disabled section outside a Target store while he talked to another Amazon driver nearby.

Court documents cited by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch stated Thomlison, who was driving a car with a disability permit, approached Walker and confronted him.

When Thomlison tried to photograph the Amazon contractor, Walker pushed at his phone and Thomlison retaliated by punching him, according to the court docs.

Thomlison then pulled out a gun while the men fought, and shot Walker in the back.

"He showed clear reckless disregard for life," St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said at the time of the crime, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Any responsible gun owner will tell you this is not okay."

Thomlison is now set to be sentenced on May 1.

