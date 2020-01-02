Missouri Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Her 2 Kids, then Sets House on Fire

The three bodies were found by firefighters Monday morning

By Chris Harris
January 02, 2020 11:43 AM
Police in Kansas have identified the woman and two children found murdered inside a torched home early Monday.

According to a statement from the Kansas City Police, Yazmin Rodriguez, 31, was killed before the fire that consumed her home was started.

Along with Yazmin’s remains, firefighters called to extinguish the blaze found the bodies of her two children: Amerikha Rodriguez, 14, and Jean Carlos Rodriguez, who was 10.

Investigators allege the killings and arson were carried out by Ismael Caballero, Yazmin’s ex-boyfriend.

According to police, the 31-year-old Caballero remains in custody without bail.

On Wednesday, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Caballero with 3 counts of murder and two counts of arson.

An exact motive has not been disclosed by police.

It is unknown at this time how the three victims were killed.

The first calls about the fire were received at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

It’s unclear if Caballero entered pleas to the five counts. Information on his lawyer was unavailable.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for the three funerals.

