Mo. Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive for Month and Sexually Assaulting Her Could Face Life in Prison

Neighbors said the woman had a metal collar around her neck

By
Published on February 15, 2023 12:56 PM
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Timothy Haslett Jr. Photo: Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Content warning: The following article contains disturbing descriptions of sexual assault.

In October 2022, a woman began banging on people's doors in a neighborhood in Excelsior Springs, Mo., screaming for help. When someone finally answered, she said she'd escaped from a man's basement after he kidnapped her, raped her and held her against her will for several weeks.

Now, the man she says committed the crimes faces multiple charges and a possible life sentence in prison if he's convicted.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Timothy Haslett Jr. on nine charges, including rape, kidnapping, sodomy, assault and child endangerment, according to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office. If he is found guilty on all charges, he faces up to five life sentences plus 36 years in prison.

He has not entered a plea. His next court appearance is next Friday.

The charges come after the woman, who has not been publicly identified, ran to a neighbor's home and claimed a man held her against her will for several weeks in his basement and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions before she was able to escape on Oct. 7, when he took his son to school one morning.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The alleged victim had a metal collar on and visible bruises on her body, neighbors told KCTV5. Neighbor Ciara Tharp said her grandmother let the woman inside her home while another neighbor called the police.

"My grandma said she had a metal collar around her neck pretty tight. It was restricting her breathing," Tharp told the outlet. "She had ligature marks on her wrists. She could tell she was pretty weak."

"She was terrified," Tharp continued. "She said, 'If somebody doesn't let me in, he's going to find me and he's going to kill me.' I mean, he was not that far away. He was within a couple of minutes away."

The indictment, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, alleges that between Sept. 1 and Oct. 7, Haslett raped the victim multiple times and violated her with "a device equipped with electrical current done for the purpose of terrorizing" the victim. The documents also allege he "knowingly caused physical injury" by striking the victim with an object and "by shocking and/or burning her torso."

The child endangerment charge stems from Haslett allegedly leaving firearms unsecured with a child in his home, per the indictment.

Haslett's public defender, Tiffany Leuty, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tharp also told KCTV5 that the victim "made the comment that he killed my friends. They didn't make it. He killed my friends. She just kept repeating it."

However, no additional victims have been named and according to the press release, no deceased individuals were found at Haslett's home during a search.

At the time, Excelsior Springs Police Lt Ryan Dowdy told the outlet that they were investigating what the victim said.

"We have no further victims that we are aware of at this specific moment in time," Dowdy said. "We are still processing the warrant and that all is subject to change. She made mention of other victims, but there's no signs of them at this time that we have found."

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Haslett is currently detained at the Clay County Detention Center and his bail has been raised to $3 million.

Authorities are still trying to locate 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale, who they say may be a potential witness in the case.

They are asking anyone with information on Crosdale's whereabouts to please contact, 816 474-TIPS or at KCCrimeStoppers.com.

Related Articles
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Man Charged After Malnourished Woman Wearing a Dog Collar Says She Escaped Captivity at Missouri Home
This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Police Report Details Disturbing Allegations Against Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Wanted Ore. Man Accused of Torturing Woman Is Using Dating Apps to Find Victims and Evade Capture: Police
Josh Sills
Everything to Know About Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills and His Legal Controversies
Robert Eugene Koehler in court at his first appearance before Judge David Silverman via closed circuit Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes, Fla. Several law enforcement agencies believe the 60-year-old Palm Bay, Fla. man to be the infamous Pillow Case Rapist, who is thought to have attacked over 40 victims when in South Florida in the early 1980s. He was arrested on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via AP)
Accused 'Pillowcase Rapist' Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting a Woman 40 Years Ago
Zachary Kent Mills
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Five Days After Meeting on Bumble
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Fed-Ex Driver Accused of Killing Athena Strand, 7, Is Also Charged with 3 Counts of Sexual Assault
Michael Barajas is charged with kidnapping a pregnant woman, raping and trafficking her. Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Mich. Man Accused of Assaulting and Trafficking Pregnant Woman Arrested: 'This Guy Is a Monster'
Ronald E. Richards, Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth
Florida Man Arrested for Rape and Murder of Nurse in 1980: 'We Are One Step Closer to Justice'
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Grandfather of Slain Texas 7-Year-Old Speaks Out About Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Her
Danielle Paruolo
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Md. Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Over Allegations He Molested Children at Her Daycare
October 28, 2022: District Attorney Gascón Announces Conviction of Maurice Hastings Vacated in 1983 Murder https://vimeo.com/764992163
Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence
Brittany Smith
Brittany Smith Was Convicted of Murdering a Man She Said Raped Her — A New Netflix Documentary Tells Her Story
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Man Charged After Woman Tells Cops She Fled Home Where She Was Allegedly Raped, Tortured and Held for Months