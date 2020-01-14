Missouri Man Allegedly Drove into Creek, Leading to Drowning Death of Girlfriend in Car With Him

Image zoom Jennelle Wulfmeier

A Missouri woman is dead after her boyfriend drove his truck off the road and allegedly left her to drown, according to police.

On Friday evening, 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier was in the passenger seat of boyfriend Cole M. McCall’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. McCall, 21, was being following by a man he had given a fake $50 bill to while buying a car earlier that night, KSDK and KMO4 report, citing police.

While speeding through the rain, McCall reportedly reached the end of a street in Elsberry but failed to stop, hitting a levee and falling into a flooded creek.

As his truck sank, police believe the 21-year-old got out and told the man following him that his girlfriend was stuck, before fleeing the scene. Wulfmeier was left behind.

The man in the other vehicle called for help but by the time police arrived on the scene they were unable to find the truck because the creek was too flooded.

“Jennelle was left in the water for over 12 hours before her body was retrieved,” Wulfmeier’s aunt wrote in a GoFundMe page. “This was an unexpected and horrific death the family could not anticipate or prepare for.”

“Being left behind by her boyfriend — it’s kind of hard to fathom that somebody, of any sort, would leave another human behind in that situation,” Officer Tim Moore with the Elsberry Police Department told KDSK.

Image zoom Cole M. McCall

The following day, authorities returned to the scene to pull the truck — and Wulfmeier — out.

“The recovery was tough because [it was] somebody that young; you’re pulling them out,” Moore said.

McCall allegedly stole a car to flee the scene on the night of his girlfriend’s death. He has been charged with an accident resulting in death and the stealing of a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at Lincoln County Jail.