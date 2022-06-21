Last fall, Daniel Santulli was allegedly forced to drink alcohol, authorities said, and had to be revived at the hospital after his heart stopped

Pair of Fraternity Brothers Charged After 2021 Hazing Incident Left Freshman Pledge Blinded and Paralyzed

A Missouri grand jury indicted two former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members on felony hazing charges for their alleged roles in a 2021 hazing incident that left a freshman pledge blind and paralyzed.

Court records show the indictment was handed down Friday against Ryan Patrick Delanty, 20, and Thomas Andrew Shultz, 21.

In addition to the hazing charges, the two University of Missouri-Columbia students are facing misdemeanor counts of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person, PEOPLE confirms.

Shultz, meanwhile, is also charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Security camera footage of the Oct. 19 hazing incident shows Delanty and Shultz allegedly forcing Daniel Santulli to drink alcohol, police said.

Santulli, a freshman from Minnesota, is now being cared for by his parents, who filed a civil lawsuit against the fraternity, the owner of the fraternity house and 23 members, including Shultz and Delanty; all but two members have settled out of court.

After weeks of sleep deprivation and hazardous stunts, Santulli had been summoned to the frat house that evening, and learned his "pledge dad" would be Delanty. Upon arriving, the 19-year-old was allegedly instructed to finish a large bottle of vodka. Beer was also poured into his mouth through a funnel, officials have alleged.

Santulli was later left unconscious on a couch, where some members allegedly watched his face turn white and his lips turn blue.

Frat members eventually brought him to a hospital, where he had to be revived after his heart stopped, authorities allege.

His blood alcohol content at the time was 0.486 — six times the legal limit.

After several days, Santulli was removed from a ventilator and doctors determined he was not only blind but suffered brain damage that left him unable to speak, walk or even respond.

In a May press release, the school's administration announced the Phi Gamma Delta chapter had been removed from campus, and that 13 students had been disciplined.