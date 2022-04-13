Missouri Eighth Grader Fatally Stabbed in Middle School Bathroom, Fellow Student Arrested

According to police, 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman allegedly suffered from multiple stab wounds at the hands of another student at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.

A Kansas City middle school student died Tuesday after being stabbed in the school bathroom, authorities said.

According to a Kansas City Police Department news release, 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman allegedly suffered from multiple stab wounds at the hands of another student at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.

A school security guard alerted police to the stabbing, after the eighth graders were found fighting, KSN-TV reports.

"Our schools should always be safe environments for our young people to learn," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter the day of the incident. "I am horrified to learn of a stabbing at a Kansas City middle school just after the beginning of the school day."

The juvenile male suspect, whose name is being withheld, was arrested inside the school by KCPD and is being held on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the outlet.

Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark T. Bedell issued a statement Tuesday night, informing the community of the student's death.

"We will do everything we can to make sure we support the families who are involved in this tragedy through this difficult time," he added.

Classes at the middle school resumed on Wednesday, with additional counselors on hand, according to the statement.

On social media, Guzman's loved ones shared heartfelt tributes dedicated to the teen.

"I still can't believe it. My heart is broken to pieces," one person wrote.

"There are no words to express the amount of love I had for you," another person shared. "Your smile and personality was infectious. You lit up every time I came around."

The Guzman family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.