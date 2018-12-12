Doctor Was Sexting While Illegally Prescribing Drugs — Now He'll Spend Years in Prison

A 62-year-old Missouri doctor was ordered this week to spend more than three years in prison for writing illegal prescriptions to women with whom he had personal relationships, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, Dr. Philip Dean was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and fined $312,377 in restitution to the Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.

On Aug. 22, Dean, a neurology specialist who lives in Warren County, pleaded guilty to two felony charges: illegally distributing opiate medications and making a false statement to the Medicare program, prosecutors said.

According to his plea agreement, Dean had “personal relationships” with three women and lived with each of them at some point, the release states.

Dean exchanged text and Facebook messages with “sexual content” about underwear while prescribing drugs to one woman, the indictment against him shows, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

During his relationships with these women, Dean prescribed them with prescription opioid pain relief medications, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and several formats of fentanyl, prosecutors said. One of the women had lost her health care provider license after experiencing serious prescription drug abuse problems.

Dean knew that this woman had been involved in motor vehicle accidents and traffic stops while driving while under the influence of the prescription drugs, according to prosecutors. Still, in 2015 through 2016, he prescribed the woman with various opioids, including a fentanyl medication approved for cancer patients, even though she did not have cancer.

That prescription cost Medicaid $213,000, Dean’s indictment states, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Dean also prescribed medicine for the woman using the name of one of her family members, federal prosecutors said. Medicare paid for these prescriptions.

After “exchanging text messages of a personal nature” with one of the women, Dean prescribed her codeine, an opiate, in March 2017, prosecutors said. He didn’t examine the woman before issuing the prescription and the woman had not visited his office since January 2017.

Dean is still listed as a licensed physician on the state website, though he could lose his license because of his sentence, local TV station KMOV reports.

Attempts to reach Dean’s attorney were not immediately successful on Wednesday.