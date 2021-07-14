Officials reported that the man's dog bites were deep but not fatal

Beloved Mo. Dad Is Found Dead After Dog Attack, but Cause of Death Still Under Investigation

Police continue to investigate how a Missouri father of four died after his body was found in ditch covered in dog bites, reports TV station KOAM.

Last month, after someone called Anderson police about a deceased male, they identified him as 41-year-old George Martin, the station reported.

Police Chief David Abbott told the station authorities found multiple bite marks on his body.

The station reported the McDonald County Coroner said the "bites were deep but were not fatal." A toxicology report was requested but it could take up to nine weeks before the coroner receives the results.

Martin was the father of four children, according to his obituary.

"He enjoyed playing ball with his children. He grew up on a creek in Lanagan. He had a great sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh," his obituary stated. "George didn't fear death, so don't be sad."

While police investigate his cause of death, Martin's brother believes he died from injuries caused by the dog.