Police have not discussed a possible motive in the case

Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Missouri Couple Found on Porch, and Police Say It Wasn't Murder-Suicide

Authorities investigating the shooting deaths Saturday morning of a young Missouri couple believe they were targeted by someone who remains at large.

Willard Police Chief Tom McClain held a press conference Monday about the investigation into the killings of Alex Chute, 28, and girlfriend Brianna Sproul, 30, saying detectives do not believe their deaths were a murder-suicide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"These folks in Willard were targeted," McClain told reporters.

Police were summoned to a home in Willard early Saturday, arriving to find Chute and Sproul dead on the front porch.

Both victims died from gunshot wounds.

McClain told the media he could not comment yet on a possible motive in the case, but was certain the couple had no involvement in their own deaths.

"While I am not willing to talk about particular suspects or motives or things of that nature, we are, as I said earlier, confident that we are on the right track," McClain explained.

The chief does not think the killings were random.

He said he is "hopeful and confident" investigators will learn what happened soon.

KY3 News uncovered court records, showing Chute had filed for divorce two years ago from a different woman.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Over the past two years, he and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a battle over custody of a child they had together, the station reports.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Willard Police Department at (417) 742-5341.