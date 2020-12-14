Theresa Cox and three other suspects have been charged in connection with the killings of Alex Chute and Brianna Sproul

Mo. Couple Found Slain on Front Porch Was Allegedly 'Targeted' in Plot by Man's Ex-Wife

Four people have been charged in connection with the murder of a young Missouri couple who were shot on their porch on November 14.

Alex Chute, 28, and his fiancee, 30-year-old Brianna Sproul, were shot on the front porch of their home in Willard, Missouri. Immediately after the shooting, Willard Police Chief Tom McClain held a press conference, saying detectives did not believe their deaths were a murder-suicide.

"These folks in Willard were targeted," McClain told reporters.

According to court documents first obtained by The Springfield News-Leader, Chute's ex-wife, Theresa Cox, was embroiled in a custody battle over their 4-year-old daughter. Investigators allege that Cox put in motion a plan to kill Chute — and brought in three other people to help carry out the crime.

The court documents allege that Cox convinced her new boyfriend to carry out the shooting. That man, Duncan Bogle, 20, is alleged to have pulled the trigger.

Then, documents allege, Cox had coworker Matthew Plumb provide an alibi and help her dispose of the murder weapon. Matthew Plumb's relative, Therin Plumb, allegedly assisted in disposing of the weapon. Therin Plumb allegedly agreed to help with the shooting, but later backed out, according to court documents.

PEOPLE confirms that all four suspects face a litany of charges.

Cox has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bogle has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child because Chute's 4-year-old daughter was allegedly at the scene of the shooting.

Matthew Plumb has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering. Therin Plumb was charged with evidence tampering.

None of the four suspects have entered a plea, and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Willard Police Department at (417) 742-5341.