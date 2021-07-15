Randy Hays, 34, pleaded guilty in 2019 of using unreasonable and excessive force against fellow officer Luther Hall, who is Black

Mo. Cop Gets 4 Years in Prison for Assaulting Black Colleague Who Was Undercover at Protests

A former St. Louis police officer who allegedly beat an undercover colleague during a protest was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

Randy Hays, who is white, pleaded guilty in 2019 of using unreasonable and excessive force against fellow officer Luther Hall, who is Black, who he mistakenly thought was a protester.

Hall suffered a concussion, rotator cuff tear, a hole in the lip that required sutures, a bruised tail bone and other injuries, The Washington Post reports.

In a statement to the court, Hays, 34, apologized for his actions.

"I am greatly sorry for the impact my actions caused (Hall) and his family," Hays said, the St. Louis Dispatch reports. "I am a good person, but I made a mistake."

Hays was one of a number of officers connected to the attack on Hall. Hay's colleague Bailey Colletta, 26, will be sentenced Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Colletta pleaded guilty in 2019 to making false statements to a federal grand jury.

Officer Dustin Boone was found guilty in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of the victim's civil rights under the color of law. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fellow officer Christopher Myers has been charged with destruction of evidence. He was earlier acquitted during his first trial of excessive force and a jury hung on destruction of evidence charges. He went to trial for a second time for destruction of evidence and the verdict was again hung.

"He was accused of smashing Hall's cell phone," his attorney, Scott Rosenblum, tells PEOPLE. "We haven't been advised if they are going to try him again. Either way we are going to be ready."

Hall told the court in a statement that he became withdrawn after the beating and suffered from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"The days I can't sleep, I lay in my bed in the dark and all I hear is the sound of my camera hitting the ground and people yelling commands at me," he wrote, the Dispatch reports.

Hall was working as an undercover officer in downtown St. Louis in September of 2017 to monitor criminal activity following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white St. Louis police officer who shot a Black man, according to a federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

In the days after the acquittal, Hayes, Boone and Myers allegedly "expressed disdain for the Stockley protesters and excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected by doing so," the indictment states.

On the day of the attack, prosecutors said the officers confronted Hall and "threw [Hall] to the ground and then kicked and kicked and struck [Hall] while he was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone," according to the indictment.

Hall remained cuffed for 10 minutes before he was recognized as an officer and treated for his injuries, the Post reports.

Hall sued the city and received a $10 million settlement in February, according to the Post.