Before She Shot 2 Police Officers, Miss. Veterinarian Told Cops She Feared for Life, Was Being Followed

Amy Anderson, the Mississippi veterinarian who shot and killed two police officers, told the officers that she believed she was being followed by a white pick-up truck prior to the violence.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the 43-year-old mom of three checked into the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis with her eight-year-old daughter at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Just over an hour later, she asked the front desk clerk to call 911 for help, investigators said.

Minutes later, Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin arrived on the scene and spoke to her for about 40 minutes.

During that time, she "advised the officers that she was in fear for her life and that she was being followed by a white pick-up truck," the press release states.

"The interactions with Anderson and her minor child occurred both inside and outside of their motel room, during which time the officers took statements, gathered information, and investigated allegations made by Anderson," the release states.

At some point, Child Protective Services was contacted due to "concerns for the safety of the minor child," the release states.

Anderson then told officers that she and her daughter planned to leave the motel and started to load up her vehicle.

Investigators said Anderson was seated in the driver's seat when she shot Robin, who was standing just outside the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Estorffe then exchanged shots with Anderson.

Investigators said Anderson was hit in the chest and died at the scene. Estorffe was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he died.

"It is my opinion that Officer Estorffe and Sergeant Robin's concerns for the safety of the minor child were well-founded and based on the mental state of Mrs. Anderson their heroic actions very well may have saved the lives of others," Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner said in the release.

According to her Facebook page, Anderson, who lived in Ocean Springs, studied at Mississippi State University and was a long time veterinarian. Her Facebook page is filled with photos of her children and vacation travel.

"This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers," Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said in a press release. "We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.