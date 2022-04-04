Mississippi Trio Charged in Rape and Murder of 18-Year-Old Found Dumped on Side of Road
Three people have been charged with capital murder in Mississippi for the roles they allegedly played in the kidnapping, sexual assault, and fatal shooting of 18-year-old Amya Carey.
At a press conference held Friday, the Jackson Police Department announced the arrests of Dewitt Anderson, 34, Cedric Banks, 37, and Kaymia Blackmon, 19.
Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn told reporters Carey's remains were found on Feb. 15 — dumped on a city street.
Carey died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her remains were identified two weeks ago.
According to Hearn, relatives said that Carey had left home on Feb. 15 to pick up Blackmon, her friend.
Blackmon, he said, was with Anderson, her boyfriend.
That evening, Blackmon, Anderson, and Banks — Anderson's brother — tried to have sex with the teen, but she refused, Hearn said.
At that point, Hearn explained, Carey and Blackmon allegedly started fighting, and Anderson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Carey.
The injured teen was placed in a car and later, raped by one of the suspect, according to Hearn.
Before she was dumped on the street, Carey was allegedly shot twice more.
Plea information was unavailable Monday.
All three suspects are being held without bond. PEOPLE was unable to determine if any of them had attorneys who could address the allegations on their behalf.