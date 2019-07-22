U. Mississippi Student Is Found Dead 30 Miles from Campus — and Foul Play Is 'Apparent'

Image zoom Ally Kostial Facebook

Missouri authorities say “it is apparent that foul play was involved” in the death of a 21-year-old Ole Miss student originally from St. Louis, whose body was found by police early Saturday morning.

A statement from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department identifies the victim as Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

Kostial’s remains were recovered dumped in Harmontown, Mississippi, by officers on routine patrol, the statement explains.

Kostial’s body was found at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit, the University of Mississippi Police Department and Oxford Police Department in determining how Kostial died, and by whose hands.

Police confirm that they are pursuing a number of leads as the investigation continues.

Kostial was working on a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed by police.

Her father, Keith Kostial, opened up about the tragedy on Facebook.

“Yesterday, Saturday afternoon, we were visited by the Sunset Hills MO Police who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide,” the post reads. “As of now, it is believed the crime happened in Lafayette County, MS.”

Kostial was a 2016 graduate of Lindbergh High School in St. Louis.

In a statement to the Oxford Eagle, University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said, “We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department asks that anyone with any information about Ally’s death call them at (662) 234-6421.

Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers at (662) 234-8477.