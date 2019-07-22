Mississippi State Rep. Candidate Fatally Shoots Wife Before Killing Himself

Image zoom Latoya Thompson, at left, and Carl Robinson Facebook

A Mississippi mom who’d just filed for divorce was killed by her estranged husband in her workplace before the killer turned the gun on himself, authorities say.

Victim LaToya Thompson, 34, was a receptionist at the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, Mississippi, where the violence occurred at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, said Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, reports The Clarion Ledger newspaper.

The shooter, 43-year-old Carl Robinson, was a Democratic candidate seeking a seat in the Mississippi Legislature who worked for the state’s Commission on Aging in Oxford, according to Memphis, Tennessee, TV station WFTV.

Earlier Tuesday, divorce papers had been served against Robinson, and the two were arguing over custody of their 3-year-old son, Carl Robinson Jr., said the sheriff, according to another Memphis TV station, WATN.

“Witnesses reported seeing Robinson stomping outside the clinic before going inside the clinic,” Dickerson told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. “A .38-caliber hammerless Smith & Wesson pistol was found at the scene of the shooting.”

“We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head,” said the sheriff. “He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body.”

Employees at the medical clinic say they raced to the side of their colleague and were able to revive Thompson’s heartbeat.

“She never did respond to us,” nurse Tammy Wiseman told WFTV. “We were doing what we could do, CPR, and when the ambulance got here she did leave with rhythm and hope.”

Thompson died after being taken outside for transport by an emergency airlift before the helicopter could arrive, said the clinic’s owner and operator Dr. Kenneth Williams, according to the outlet.

“I tell people this is the closest thing to Mayberry that I have ever seen,” he said. “I never expected anything like it, and we have a lot of hurt people. We have lost someone who is part of our family, and we will take it day to day.”

Both the victim and the shooter were from Lamar, Mississippi.

Robinson’s sister, Kimberly Robinson, told the Clarion Ledger, “He was a good person who enjoyed life. To the public’s eye, him and LaToya did not have any issues.”