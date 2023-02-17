6 Killed in Series of Shootings in Mississippi Town, Suspect in Custody

Six people were killed in a series of shootings in Mississippi, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to reports.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed the deadly series of shootings that took place Friday in Arkabutla, Miss.

"The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive," Reeves said in a statement on Facebook. "At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known."

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released. It is not clear if the suspect had any prior connection to any of the victims.

According to WMC-TV, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the first of the shootings took place around 11 a.m., outside a store in Arkabutla, where a man was shot dead.

Then, inside a home within Arkabutla, police located a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Soon after, four more dead people were discovered — two inside a home, and two more on Arkabutler Dam Road, per the outlet.

According to the governor, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.