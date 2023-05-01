2 Teens Killed, 4 Wounded During Mississippi After-Prom Party Shooting

Two teens were killed and four were injured at a Mississippi after-prom party early Sunday morning.

The alleged gunman, Cameron Brand, 19, was arrested and initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault. Charges were upgraded to homicide after two of the shooting victims, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, died. Authorities have not released their names.

"Through a thorough investigation, including witness and victim statements, Cameron Brand was identified as the sole shooter," Bay St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said in a statement.

Bay St. Louis police officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road around 12:30 a.m. on April 30. When they arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Schwartz said some of the victims were transported by private vehicles to local hospitals.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The shooting victims were between the ages of 15 and 18.

Casey Woods, an 18-year-old junior at Pass Christian High School, told the Sun Herald that he saw the shooter having conversations with people before he opened fire.

"Me and my girl looked up and saw sparks coming from the gun," Woods said.

The Hancock County School District posted a statement on Facebook reading: "Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of two Hancock High School students who were victims of the shooting in Bay St. Louis last night."

The statement added: "Our hearts are with their families, friends, and the school staff during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep them, along with the others who were injured from Hancock and Bay High Schools, in your thoughts and prayers. To our students and staff, please know that there will be support services available at the high school tomorrow to help you through this."

Brand was taken into custody Sunday at his home in Pass Christian.

He is being held on a $3 million bond. It's not clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.