Mississippi Police Officer Finds Son Dead While Responding to Shooting
“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Officer Laquandia Cooley told WLBT-TV
A Mississippi police officer found her own son dead on a street after responding to a shooting call Sunday.
"We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there," Officer Laquandia Cooley told WLBT-TV.
"As we get out, I look and I was like, 'This is my son, this is my son.' So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?"
"I couldn't even believe what I was seeing," she said. "I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much."
According to preliminary reports, Cooley's 20-year-old son, Charles Stewart Jr., died from a gunshot wound to the head, WJTV reported.
Stewart's father, Charles Stewart, told WLBT-TV that his son's death was "traumatizing for the whole family."
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
"We're just trying to cope day to day," he said. "Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this."
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.