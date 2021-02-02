Miss. Officer Who Once Saved Child's Life Is Killed After Responding to Attempted Suicide Call

A Mississippi community is grieving after a decorated police officer was fatally shot while responding to a call on Monday.

Lieutenant Michael Boutte responded to the scene of an attempted suicide on Monday afternoon. As Boutte exited his vehicle, a suspect shot him. Another deputy who responded to the call shot and wounded the suspect, who has not been publicly named.

Both the officer and the suspect were airlifted to a nearby hospital, but Boutte died from his injuries. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

According to the Sun Herald, Boutte was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had been with the Hancock County Sheriff's office for eight years. Boutte had served in Operation Desert Storm and later attended the U.S. Marine Corps Police Academy.

Boutte once had saved a child's life and was awarded the Life Saving Medal, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. He also spearheaded community initiatives, including the National Crime Night Out and Silver Alert Database for the City of Diamondhead.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam issued a press release mourning Boutte's death.

"The Hancock County Sheriff's Office suffered a huge loss today," Adam wrote, according to WLOX-TV. "Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies, and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can't begin to describe the heartbreak we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones."