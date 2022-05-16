Miss. Mother Charged with Murder After Allegedly Throwing Infant Daughter on Road: 'She Showed No Remorse'

Police have charged a Mississippi mom with capital murder after they allege she purposely threw her 2-month-old daughter on the street, killing her.

On Thursday, Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, "repeatedly and forcibly" tossed her baby on a Pearl, Miss., roadway, according to a Pearl Police Department news release.

After receiving multiple 911 calls, police found another woman holding little Khalysie Lashay Jolley, who was "severely injured." Makaylia reportedly fled into the nearby woods but was apprehended shortly after, the release read.

"At this point, all we can do is say a prayer for the child. The Good Lord figures this baby is too good for this world," police chief Dean Scott told reporters, per WAPT-TV. "The act was very deliberate and intentional. She showed no remorse throughout the day (Thursday)."

While the infant was initially listed in critical condition, authorities said on Saturday that Khalysie had succumbed to her injuries.

"I don't understand. Something had to go wrong," a neighbor told the station. "Postpartum, or something. Because she (Makaylia) really is a very good mother."

According to WAPT, Makaylia — who is allegedly "very familiar" to narcotics officers in the area — is also mom to a son, who is currently in his grandmother's care.

A GoFundMe campaign is now active to aid the family with the infant's funeral expenses.

In addition to the capital murder charge, police have also charged Makaylia with felony child abuse.