Boy Called 911 to Say Parents Were Arguing — Dad Allegedly Killed Mom While Cops Were on the Way

A Mississippi man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Sunday night while the couple’s three children were home.

PEOPLE confirms from Lamar County Jail records that Percy Harris, 33, was arrested Sunday on charges of murder and petit larceny.

The Harrisburg American reports the son of Percy and Shauna Harris called 911 and said his parents were arguing in the family’s Oak Grove home.

When police arrived at the home, the boy said he thought he heard a gunshot while waiting for officers. When officers entered the home they found Shauna Harris, 36, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, the paper reports.

All three of the couple’s children were home at the time, the paper reports.

The Associated Press reports Percy Harris was a U.S. Army Sergeant.

The American reports Harris worked at an upscale spa and salon in Hattiesburg.

PEOPLE’s call to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel was not immediately returned.

It was not clear why Harris was charged with petit larceny.

Harris is being held with no bond, jail records show. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.