Miss. Man Vanished 1 Week Ago — and Police Searching for Couple in Connection to Disappearance

A Mississippi man disappeared last week — and now police are searching for a couple in connection to his disappearance.

The Picayune Police Department said Willie Ray Q Jones, 28, was last seen in the Ponderosa area of Picayune at about 3 a.m. on July 6.

Jones, who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 216 lbs., was wearing black shirt and gray and white shorts when he vanished.

On Sunday afternoon, the Picayune police asked for the public’s help in locating Dustin and Erica Gray in a possible connection to Jones’ disappearance.

The police said the couple have outstanding felony warrants for possession of a stolen firearm.

Dustin is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 150 lbs. Erica is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 118 lbs.

It was not immediately clear if Dustin and Erica Gray have a lawyer to comment on their behalf.

Assistant Chief of Police Dustin Moller told WLOX that “phone records and social media accounts of the victim and any and all persons of interest have been requested.”

“The family deserves answers and we are working to provide them," Moller said.