Mississippi Man Confessed to Killing Sister-in-Law Before Execution for Estranged Wife's Death

David Neal Cox said he killed Felicia Cox in 2007 and revealed notes on where to find her remains just weeks before he was set to be executed for the 2010 murder of his estranged wife

A Mississippi inmate admitted to killing his sister-in-law just weeks before he was executed for killing his estranged wife.

Attorneys for David Neal Cox, 50, say he confessed to killing Felicia Cox in 2007, according to a news release sent out by the office of First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle on Monday. Weddle alleged that David had provided details on where to locate Felicia's remains in late October — not long before he was executed Nov. 17.

David had been a "longtime suspect" in the disappearance of Felicia, according to the release, and he delivered notes "disclosing the alleged location" of Felicia's body prior to his execution.

The District Attorney's Office stated in the release that David "waived attorney-client privilege effective upon his death" and that "there was no indication anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox's death."

The DA's Office plans to bring in archeology and anthropology experts in hopes of locating Felicia's body, the release states.

Weddle told NBC News that David's admission came after Felicia's death had been unsolved for over 14 years.

"We've never had the evidence that we needed to prosecute this," Weddle said. "He's always been a suspect because he was one of the last people to see her alive. But he never confessed to it. We didn't have a body."

Amber Miskelly, Felicia's daughter — who was 18 at the time of her mother's disappearance — told The New York Times that allegedly David apologized for what he did.

"[David] said … he was sorry for taking my mom away and that her death was senseless, and that he should have never harmed her," Miskelly told the Times. She added, "I felt relieved, but it upset me all over again."

Prior to her death, Felicia was married to David's brother. She was 40 years old when she was killed, the Times reported.

David was executed by lethal injection in November, marking Mississippi's first execution of an inmate in about 10 years, according to the Times. He was executed after pleading guilty to killing his estranged wife, Kim Cox, in 2010, per court records obtained by the Times.

He shot and killed Kim, who had been staying with her sister in Union County, Miss., and sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter while Kim was dying, per the Times.