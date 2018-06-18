Miss. Man Found in Cemetery with 5 Underage Girls He Allegedly Took from Foster Care — and 2 Were Unconscious

Police say Jordan McClain and the 16-year-old girl struck up a friendship on Facebook.

On June 10, police allege, the teen asked the 20-year-old McClain, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to drive about 50 miles to the foster home where she lived in Mobile, Alabama, to pick her up and hang out for the day, according to news outlets WLOX, WKRG and the Sun Herald.

When McClain arrived, another four girls at the foster home, ranging in age from 11 to 14, asked to come along, and McClain allegedly took the entire group with him back to Ocean Springs’ Front Beach.

Ocean Springs Police Department

Along the way, police say, he allegedly gave the minors marijuana and the antidepressant Xanax.

A resident who spotted the group called Ocean Springs police to report they appeared to be intoxicated.

Soon afterward, an officer allegedly found McClain with the five underage girls in a cemetery, where two of the minors had passed out.

Paramedics were called, said police Captain Chuck Jackson, according to the Sun Herald. The two were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released after the influence of marijuana and Xanax was allegedly diagnosed.

Investigation led to the arrest of McClain, who currently is being held on three felony counts of child abuse with serious bodily harm, according to online court records for the Jackson County, Mississippi, Adult Detention Center. His combined bond on the three counts is $25,000.

An attorney who might speak on McClain’s behalf was not identified in those records. PEOPLE’s calls to Ocean Springs police and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned.

The minors all were returned to foster care.