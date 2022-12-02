Mississippi Golfer Allegedly Bit Off Man's Nose in a Fight Over Game

Mark Wells, 51, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 2, 2022 04:51 PM
golfer Mark Wells
Mark Wells. Photo: Bay St. Louis Police

A Mississippi man is accused of biting off the nose of another man after an argument over a golf game.

Mark Wells, 51, is facing a felony mayhem charge after the Nov. 28 incident.

Police said officers responded to a complaint of assault in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino around 9:30 p.m.

"Upon arrival, a victim was discovered with a disfiguring facial injury," Bay St. Louis Police Department Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.

"The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim," Schwartz said.

According to Schwartz, prior to the attack Wells got into an argument with the victim over a golf game at the nearby Bridges Golf Course.

"The argument continued throughout the day amongst several of the golf participants until it culminated in the casino parking lot," the release states.

Wells allegedly fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla. He turned himself in two days later, WXXV reported.

He was booked into the Hancock County jail and later released on bail, according to WXXV.

Wells could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if he's retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

